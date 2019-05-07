Fox 8 Jukebox: Mother’s Day Dutch Baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's a great recipe for dad and the kids to surprise mom with on Mother's Day. Dutch Baby is a giant pancake topped with fresh fruit and powdered sugar. Chef Jimmy Gibson brought along his youngest daughter Frankie James to show Fox 8's Kristi Capel how simple this recipe is to put together.

Chef Gibson along with his wife Kimberly McCune Gibson make up the culinary dream team at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens.

Mother’s Day Dutch Baby

2 T butter

1/2 C milk

1/2 C flour

1/2 C egg

1 t cinnamon

Preheat oven to 425.

When heated, remove pie dish and add butter, out back in oven for 5 minutes with butter. Whisk all ingredients in a bowl and add to hot pie dish with melted butter. Bake at 425 for 20 minutes. Add fresh fruit of your choice to the center and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Enjoy!