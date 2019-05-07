Forecast: Showers returning on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The front has stalled out just south of from western PA west through Ohio and all the way into Iowa. This front will produce a brief, random shower tonight and tomorrow. The chances are small until Thursday afternoon. A big range in temperatures is expected again tomorrow with mainly low-mid 60’s north to low 70’s south.

The highest risk and coverage of showers and thunder will be Thursday/Thursday night/AM Friday.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend slightly below normal this weekend through the middle of next week.