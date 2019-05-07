Forecast: Showers returning on Thursday

The front has stalled out just south of from western PA west through Ohio and all the way into Iowa. This front will produce a brief, random shower tonight and tomorrow. The chances are small until Thursday afternoon. A big range in temperatures is expected again tomorrow with mainly low-mid 60’s north to low 70’s south.
The highest risk and coverage of showers and thunder will be Thursday/Thursday night/AM Friday.
Here is your 8-day forecast:
Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend slightly below normal this weekend through the middle of next week.