First Lady Melania Trump marks anniversary of ‘Be Best’ campaign



Exactly one year after announcing her long-awaited “Be Best” platform, Melania Trump is scheduled to return to the Rose Garden on Tuesday to push the campaign forward.

Trump unveiled her somewhat grandiose official plan, a three-pillar initiative aimed at issues facing children: well-being, social media and opioid abuse, after 16 months of serving as first lady.

“I feel strongly that as adults, we can and should be best at educating our children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life,” said Trump at the announcement, speaking to an audience that included her husband, President Donald Trump, seated in the front row.

One year in, Trump intends to push forward with her platform, and it is anticipated the first lady will reveal more plans for Be Best’s sophomore year, according to her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

“It is not news or surprising to me that critics and the media have chosen to ridicule me for speaking out on this issue, and that’s OK,” said Trump during a speech in November of last year at the Family Online Safety Institute conference. “I remain committed to tackling this topic because it will provide a better world for our children, and I hope that, like I do, you will consider using their negative words as motivation to do all you can to bring awareness and understanding about responsible online behavior.”