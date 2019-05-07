Federal government issues warning to parents about apps that allow adults to track children

The Federal Trade Commission has issued a parental advisory about dating apps.

The issue it is addressing are dating apps that allow adults to find and communicate with children.

The FTC names FastMeet, Meet24 and Meet4U because all three let children create public dating profiles and collects users’ real-time location data.

That means sexual predators could potentially use the app to search by age and location to find nearby children.

The FTC has issued a warning letter to the maker of the apps, because according to the FTC, the company is violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act which requires providers to get parental consent before collecting or sharing any information about children under the age of 13.

Apple and Google Play have removed these apps, so they can no longer be downloaded, but if it has been downloaded already, you’ll have to manually remove it.