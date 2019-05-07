× Corey Kluber doesn’t see fracture in forearm as season ending

CLEVELAND– There is no definitive timeline for Tribe starting pitcher Corey Kluber’s return.

The two-time Cy Young winner was hit by a line drive last week during a game in Miami. He suffered a fractured ulna, which is the longer, thinner bone in the forearm, on his pitching side.

“My first reaction was try to find the ball and try to get an out and then when I tried to run, kind of got that sensation in my arm,” Kluber said. He said trainers told him it is not a common injury for pitchers on their throwing arm.

His forearm will be re-examined in few weeks and he said he hopes to be more active next week.

“In my mind, I’m not looking at it as season ending,” Kluber said.

Kluber is 2-3 this season with a 5.80 ERA, up from 2.89 last year.

“I think you want to be out there with the team, you want to be contributing. When it’s your day to pitch, you want to be able to take the ball every fifth day. I don’t think that changes if you think you are or are not pitching well,” Kluber said.

