Cleveland police issue alert for escaped psychiatric patient

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police have put out an alert for Yancy Davis, 29.

According to police, Davis left the St. Vincent Charity Psychiatric Unit around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Davis was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown a blue pants.

According to a police report, Davis checked in at the men’s shelter at 2100 Lakeside Ave E around 1 a.m., got a bus pass and left.

If you see him, call Cleveland police (216)623-5000.

