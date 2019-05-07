Cleveland police issue alert for escaped psychiatric patient

Yancy Davis, Courtesy: Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police have put out an alert for Yancy Davis, 29.

According to police, Davis left the St. Vincent Charity Psychiatric Unit around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Davis was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown a blue pants.

According to a police report, Davis checked in at the men’s shelter at 2100 Lakeside Ave E around 1 a.m., got a bus pass and left.

If you see him, call Cleveland police (216)623-5000.

