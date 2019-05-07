Cedar Point adds metal detector screening for Steel Vengeance roller coaster

Posted 11:36 am, May 7, 2019, by and


SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point has added metal detector screening to ensure guest safety on Steel Vengeance.

Tony Clark confirmed the added screening to FOX 8 news Tuesday.

Cedar Point’s “Loose Article” policy means many items can’t be taken past the entrance.

The Sandusky-area park added zippered pouches to the bottom of the roller coaster seats, to hold phones and other loose items.

The metal detector screening is to make sure guests have put their allowed belongings in the pouches.

Steel Vengeance is 205 feet tall and has 200 foot drops.

More information here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.482207 by -82.683521.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.