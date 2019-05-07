× Akron Mayor Horrigan wins Democratic primary

AKRON, Ohio– Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan won the Democratic nomination during the primary on Tuesday.

Horrigan defeated former police detective and pastor at Antioch Baptist Church Greg Harrison. According to the unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections, the current mayor received more than 78 percent of the vote.

“I am honored to have the opportunity take our message and vision forward into the November general election,” Horrigan said in a news release on Tuesday.

“It is a privilege to represent the citizens of Akron and I look forward to continuing to speak with voters about the issues that matter most to them and what they want to accomplish over the next four years.”

He will face Josh Sines, a businessman and the only Republican candidate, in the general election this November.

Click here for more May primary election results