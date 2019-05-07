95-year-old WWII vet throws first pitch at Cleveland Indians game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Ernest Thacker checked an item off his bucket list on Tuesday by throwing out the first pitch at the Indians game.

The 95-year-old Mansfield man was a little nervous before his big moment.

“I’ve pitched a ball a time or two, but not like this,” Thacker said. "This is the greatest thing I've ever had happen to me."

It's an awesome opportunity in his already incredible life. He served his country during World War II and then was a preacher for 61 years.

Two years ago, he got remarried and now his sharing his love of the Cleveland Indians with his new wife, Audrey.

“I love them, they are all great. I’d like for them to all start hitting the ball,” Thacker said.

With the Tribe missing two of their starters, Corey Kluber and Mike Clevinger, Thacker said he’s prepared to stick around.

“I’ll probably have to come in if this guy doesn’t do right. I’ll come in and help them,” he said.

The opportunity came about thanks to his caregivers at Cambridge Home Health Care in Mansfield.