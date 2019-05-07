× 18-year-old student killed in Colorado school shooting; Two students in custody

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.– Authorities say an 18-year-old male student was killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver school.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office confirmed the death in a tweet Tuesday but didn’t identify the student killed in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The death appears to be separate from the eight people who were treated at hospitals.

Two students are listed in serious condition, two are listed as stable with injuries that are not life-threatening, one is in good condition and three have been released.

Authorities have taken two students into custody after the shooting in the affluent community of Highlands Ranch near where two students shot and killed 13 people at Columbine High School 20 years ago.

