11-foot gator goes for a stroll near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina – The beaches are starting to fill up at Myrtle Beach, and they aren’t just crowded with humans.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called out Sunday to snag this 11-foot gator strolling down the highway.

No one was hurt.

An alligator has been safely removed from Hwy 707 near Tournament Blvd in #Horry County. The alligator was approximately 11 feet long. No incidents or injuries were reported. Citizens with questions/concerns about any alligator can contact SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431. pic.twitter.com/4IGuj7I2kS — SCDNR (@SCDNR) May 6, 2019

Following the gator’s removal, the SCDNR put out an alert to area residents about what to do if you see a ‘nuisance’ alligator.

They say alligators under 6-feet are not considered a threat and to leave them alone.