Woman charged with OVI after rear-ending police cruiser, Bratenahl officer injured

BRATENAHL, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Bratenahl police cruiser.

Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers say a driver slammed into a Bratenahl police cruiser on I-90 near Eddy Road.

The officer had his emergency lights activated.

Troopers say the driver traveled across two lanes of the interstate before it hit the cruiser.

Bratenahl officer Tim O’Haire was transported to University Hospital in Euclid for minor injuries, according to a press release from the highway patrol.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Natisha Carter, 27.

Troopers say she was driving under the influence of alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt.

She is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court May 10.

Troopers say Carter was also treated for minor injuries.

