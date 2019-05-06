Video: Skydiver rescued after being stranded in tree top in Troy Township

Posted 11:00 am, May 6, 2019, by

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A skydiver landed in a tree Sunday and agencies from multiple departments responded for the rescue.

The call went out around 8:15 p.m., according to Troy Township Fire.

The skydiver was stuck about 60 feet up and in an area with difficult terrain.

Crews from several departments brought rope rescue equipment and off-road utility vehicles.

The person was not hurt. Rescuers were able to get him safely to the ground after about 2 hours.

Troy was assisted by Parkman, Middlefield, Burton, Auburn, Hiram, Garretsville, East Tech rescue team, United States Airforce Base out of Vienna and the Geauga County Sheriff's dispatch.

Google Map for coordinates 41.474376 by -83.443012.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.