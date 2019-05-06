Video: Skydiver rescued after being stranded in tree top in Troy Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A skydiver landed in a tree Sunday and agencies from multiple departments responded for the rescue.

The call went out around 8:15 p.m., according to Troy Township Fire.

The skydiver was stuck about 60 feet up and in an area with difficult terrain.

Crews from several departments brought rope rescue equipment and off-road utility vehicles.

The person was not hurt. Rescuers were able to get him safely to the ground after about 2 hours.

Troy was assisted by Parkman, Middlefield, Burton, Auburn, Hiram, Garretsville, East Tech rescue team, United States Airforce Base out of Vienna and the Geauga County Sheriff's dispatch.