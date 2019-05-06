Trevor Bauer calls for end of online harassment after receiving threatening messages

CLEVELAND– Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is calling for an end of online harassment.

The right-hander gave up a career-high eight runs in the Tribe’s 9-1 loss to the White Sox Monday night.

After the game, Bauer took to Twitter to post screenshots of a few messages he received on Instagram. The messages were laced with obscenities, and threats against the pitcher and his family.

Bauer wrote, “Stop online harassment, bullying, and hate speech.”

Several Tribe fans offered their support, calling those responsible for the abusive language trolls.

Bauer is 4-2 this season and his ERA rose from 2.45 to 3.42. Cleveland hosts Chicago again on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.

