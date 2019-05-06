× Toddler taken to hospital after Canton house fire

CANTON, Ohio– A toddler was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter after a house fire in Canton Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on Root Avenue NE near Crenshaw Middle School just before 9 a.m.

A firefighter rescued the child through intense smoke and heat, and shared his facemask to help the toddler, the Canton Fire Department said. The child was handed through a front window to safety.

The toddler’s condition is not known at this time.

The child’s father was also injured. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center.

Fire officials said the cause remains under investigation.