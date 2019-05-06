Surveillance video shows suspects after two cars stolen in Mentor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio-- The Mentor Police Department is working to identify the suspects who stole two cars Sunday night.

A Chrysler Pacifica was taken on Sugarbush Drive and less than a mile away, a Pontiac G6 was stolen on Harborside Landing, according to police reports. Several unlocked vehicles in the area were also entered.

"Always lock your cars and never leave your keys in them," the department warned residents.

Investigators released video of the suspects on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officers Hahn and Miller at 440-205-3293.