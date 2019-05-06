Strongsville voters to decide on school levy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- As the Strongsville High School JV baseball team took the field Monday night, the district’s upcoming levy was on the minds of many.

On Tuesday, voters will decide on a five-year, 5.9 mill levy.

This comes on the heels of more than $1 million in cuts that was announced back in February.

According to school board president Carl Naso, if the levy fails, the district will implement another $3.2 million in cuts, including teacher jobs, coaches, a portion of school busing and extra-curricular activities.

“When I first got onto the board in 2011, we made $8 million cuts and it’s taken us this long to recover and get it back. You can’t just turn these things back on,” Naso said.

If any future levies fail, the district will implement an additional $5 million in cuts, including more teacher jobs, all middle school and freshman sports and all bus transportation for the high school.