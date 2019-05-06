Quick fix? New material provides long-term solution to fixing potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Winter weather and spring rain took a toll on roads throughout Northeast Ohio.

But could there finally be a long-term solution to fixing potholes?

"The filler material, the aggregate is crushed recycled glass, it's a two part poly-urethane."

Michael Mangione with New York-based All Tech Solutions US called it the next generation of fixing potholes.

It’s called “Fast Patch." The long-lasting material is eco-friendly, nontoxic and is used to repair distressed pavement during the winter and summer months.

"Problem is when they fix potholes, it doesn't last. This has a way higher percentage of adhesion. And it's impervious, once it cures, to any chemicals, fuels anything like that and it has movement to it can flex. And it won't break," Mangione said.

All Tech gave FOX 8 a demonstration of how the product works on the property of Joshen Paper and Packaging in Cleveland.

The company has already use the breakthrough technology at New York’s JFK airport and parking lots at Yankee Stadium. So why not Cleveland?

"We've done apartment complexes, supermarkets, store fronts, trip hazards are huge. We fix them all,” Mangione said.

Joshen Paper President Bob Reiner is already using the innovative product in its parking lots and will serve as its Midwest distributor.

"We service a lot of people with parking lots so we can get them a lot of leads and business," Reiner said.

They are hoping federal, state and local governments follow suit, and fix these crater-sized holes in the road for good.