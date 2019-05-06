Painesville middle school student arrested following school threat

PAINESVILLE, Ohio – A student with Painesville schools is in custody, following a threat posted to social media.

According to Superintendent Josh Englehart, the school district was alerted and police were contacted when a student posted a threat about a hit list.

Police found the photos were internet stock photos and the student didn’t have access to any weapons.

School leaders alerted parents through the district call system and website, according to a statement from the superintendent.

The student is in the custody of Lake County Juvenile Detention.

