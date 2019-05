NEW YORK CITY– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a splash on the pink carpet of the Met Gala on Monday.

The 26-year-old’s outfit clearly said classy, but likes to party.

Beckham wore a tuxedo jacket without the sleeves, a black hat and a kilt. He topped off the look with a diamond bracelet and cross necklace.

Now that Odell's a Brown, it's only right he pays homage to Cleveland legend Ricky Vaughn pic.twitter.com/2kiNq9pw3n — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 6, 2019

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” We’re not sure if a skirt counts as campy.

