× North Randall police cruiser hit by driver

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Randall police officer.

According to troopers, around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on I-480, a driver hit the police cruiser.

Troopers say the officer had his lights on when he was hit.

The driver told troopers he thought the patrol car was further over in the berm.

The driver was cited.