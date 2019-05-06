Man wanted in 2017 Akron homicide

AKRON, Ohio– Detectives in Akron are searching for a man suspected in a 2017 homicide.

Chris L. Johnson, 26, is wanted for aggravated murder.

Akron police said Johnson and three others kicked in the door of a house on Minerva Place on Sept. 19, 2017. They killed 18-year-old Brandon M. Belleville, according to police.

Quincy Chatman, Harold Burros and Lamarr Jackson were alreadu convicted in his death. Johnson was identified by eyewitnesses, Akron police said.

Johnson is 5 foot 6 and 230 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.