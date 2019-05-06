Lockdown lifted at Euclid High School after hoax threat

EUCLID- Euclid High School was placed on a modified lockdown Monday morning after the Euclid Police Department received a call that turned out to be a hoax.

School officials tell FOX 8 News reports of an active shooter at the school were false.

Euclid police officers and school administrators swept the building for any possible threat.

All the students are safe.

