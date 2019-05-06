× Lakewood bar stops serving menstrual-themed drink with tampon applicator

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– A Lakewood bar and restaurant that made headlines last week made changes to a controversial drink.

Yuzu, located on Madison Avenue, was offering a menstrual-themed cocktail called “Even Can’t Literally.” The berry margarita was garnished with a tampon applicator.

On Monday, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health stopped by and instructed the bar to stop serving the drink, staff said. The health department wanted to test the applicators for possible chemicals, according to bar staff.

Yuzu opted to continue selling the margarita without the applicators, which will now be donated.

The cocktail was intended as a fundraiser for the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland.