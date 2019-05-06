Infant killed, 11 injured in Richland County crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– An infant died following a two-car crash in Richland County Sunday afternoon.

It happened on state Route 96 at Ganges Five Points Road at about 1:25 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a red Ford F-350 failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Dodge Caravan. The van went off the road, overturned and ejected several people.

The 34-year-old driver of the Caravan suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, along with two adult and three juvenile passengers, who had severe injuries.

Another juvenile was taken by medical helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. An infant was pronounced dead at the scene, the state patrol said.

The 24-year-old driver of the Ford and his three juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway patrol said several people inside the Dodge and the driver of the Ford were not wearing seatbelts. It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.