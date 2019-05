WESTLAKE, Ohio– The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Westlake this weekend.

The truck will be parked near Nordstrom Rack and Regal Cinemas at Crocker Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fans of the Japanese cartoon character can purchase treats like minicakes, giant cookies and macaroons, as well as other souvenirs.

Since 2014, the two Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks have visited 80 cities across the country. The next stop is Detroit on May 18.