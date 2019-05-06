Garfield Heights police issue missing adult alert for 69-year-old man

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police on Monday issued a missing adult alert for a 69-year-old man.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for James Stransky.

He was last seen leaving his home on Granger Road at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police are concerned because they say Stransky suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

They say he has left his home a few times before in this manner and has been located walking in the area or at local businesses.

Mr. Stransky is 6’0″ and weighs 180 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black down winter jacket, a sky-blue short-sleeved polo shirt, a blue and grey hoodie, grey dress pants, and brown loafers.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Stransky, you’re asked to please contact the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.