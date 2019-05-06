× Dax Shepard to bring his ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast to Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Actor and director Dax Shepard is bringing his “Armchair Expert” podcast on tour with a stop in Cleveland.

The event is Sunday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Threatre. Tickets, ranging from $45 to $99, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

“I invite you to join me as I explore other people’s stories. We will celebrate, above all, the challenges and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment. What qualifies me for such an endeavor? More than a decade of sobriety, a degree in Anthropology and four years of improv training,” Shepard said about his podcast.

Shepard is married to actress Kristen Bell, a frequent guest of the podcast. He’s been in dozens of movies, and is known for appearances on “Parenthood” and “Punk’d.”

