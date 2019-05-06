Dax Shepard to bring his ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast to Cleveland

Posted 6:01 pm, May 6, 2019, by

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Actor and director Dax Shepard is bringing his “Armchair Expert” podcast on tour with a stop in Cleveland.

The event is Sunday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Threatre. Tickets, ranging from $45 to $99, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

“I invite you to join me as I explore other people’s stories. We will celebrate, above all, the challenges and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment. What qualifies me for such an endeavor? More than a decade of sobriety, a degree in Anthropology and four years of improv training,” Shepard said about his podcast.

Shepard is married to actress Kristen Bell, a frequent guest of the podcast. He’s been in dozens of movies, and is known for appearances on “Parenthood” and “Punk’d.”

More information on how to buy tickets here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.