Cleveland police say three robbed in 90 minutes likely by same suspect

CLEVELAND-- Three people were robbed at gunpoint within 90 minutes of each other, most likely by the same person. Cleveland police hope someone can help them track down the gunman before someone else becomes a victim.

Police in Cleveland and East Cleveland are searching for a silver Chevrolet Malibu. On Friday, a license plate reader recorded the stolen car in University Circle with the number HNR-3746.

"So we know he's had this car for several days and he could still be driving it. And even if he's not, we would like to find the vehicle so we can process it for evidence," said Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

According to Cleveland police, the Malibu was taken at gunpoint during a carjacking at about 5:20 a.m. on April 30 near Euclid and Shaw avenues in East Cleveland.

"Then a short time later, we had two back-to-back calls for people who were walking in the area on their way to work and were both robbed by a similar suspect," Sgt. Ciaccia said.

At about 6:30 a.m., a 42-year old woman was robbed at gunpoint while she was walking to work on East 74th Street in Cleveland.

She reported the man told her, "Lay down, shut the (expletive) up, and give me everything you have." He got away with her bank card and cell phone.

"I think it's a crying shame," said resident Gary Dickson.

The robbery happened in front of Dickson's home, although he had already left for work.

"I got a carry concealed license, so every morning when I leave out, I got my thing with me," he said.

About 10 minutes later, a few blocks away on East 67th Street, a 41-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by a man fitting the same description and driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

He said the man told him, "You know what time it is," before taking his two cell phones and social security card.

"He is pretty violent so we want to make sure we get him off the street," Ciaccia said.

So far, no one has been hurt.