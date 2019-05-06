Cleveland Indians’ Jason Kipnis helps couple with ‘unforgettable’ baby gender reveal

CLEVELAND– It’s a moment one local couple will never forget.

The Indians say Josh and Erica Smith, who are preparing to welcome their first child, wanted some help with the baby’s gender reveal.

So, up stepped Jason Kipnis to the plate. The couple tossed a ball, and when Kipnis hit it, pink powder came out, so the Smiths will be welcoming a baby girl!

Josh tweeted the video and said,  “Huge Thank you to the awesome and for giving my wife and I an unforgettable gender reveal!

