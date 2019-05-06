Cleveland Indians’ Jason Kipnis helps couple with ‘unforgettable’ baby gender reveal

CLEVELAND– It’s a moment one local couple will never forget.

The Indians say Josh and Erica Smith, who are preparing to welcome their first child, wanted some help with the baby’s gender reveal.

So, up stepped Jason Kipnis to the plate. The couple tossed a ball, and when Kipnis hit it, pink powder came out, so the Smiths will be welcoming a baby girl!

Josh tweeted the video and said, “Huge Thank you to the awesome @ TheJK_Kid and @ Indians for giving my wife and I an unforgettable gender reveal! # itsagirl # GoTribe “

Huge Thank you to the awesome @TheJK_Kid and @Indians for giving my wife and I an unforgettable gender reveal! #itsagirl #GoTribe pic.twitter.com/iT4Yv4dWpH — j (@Tossincheese) May 6, 2019

Josh and Erica Smith are preparing to welcome their first child! They wanted some help with the gender reveal, and @TheJK_Kid stepped up to the plate … (via @Tossincheese) pic.twitter.com/WR84gPCB2R — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 6, 2019