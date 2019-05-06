Child hit getting off school bus in Minnesota in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a school bus Friday.

Shianne Dean was on her way home when she was hit.

Police arrested the driver, who is suspected of driving impaired. Gregory Garth, 60, faces multiple charges.

“Hoping and praying for a full recovery,” mom LaTonya Williams said in an interview with KARE. “She’s strong. I said it ain’t time for her to go. Shianne is coming home.”

Dean suffered traumatic injuries to her head.