× Bud Light celebrating Pride with rainbow-inspired bottles

June marks the celebration of gay pride month.

It commemorates the Stonewall riots in June 1969.

Bud Light is getting in on the party.

It is partnering with GLAAD to launch a rainbow aluminum bottle.

Bud Light will donate $1 for every case sold from May 27 to June 30, according to a press release.

“For twenty consecutive years, Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD in its mission to accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people,” said Zeke Stokes, GLAAD Chief Programs Officer. “Bud Light stood with the community at a time when many brands did not, and their continued outspoken support sets the bar for other global brands.”

The limited-edition bottles will be available in bars nationwide through the month of June.