Beachwood police swear in two new K-9 officers

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– The city of Beachwood swore in two new K-9 units during the council meeting Monday evening.

Jorik and Kai are both Belgian Malinois. They took the oath of office before leaving paw prints on the paperwork and receiving their badges.

“Two of our officers have spent weeks at Shallow Creek Kennels in order to train with our new K-9 units,” said Chief Gary Haba. “The result is that they are not only ready to assist with narcotics and explosives detection, but also with community outreach and demonstrations.”

Jorik started working earlier in the day when he responded to Euclid High School with his partner for a hoax.