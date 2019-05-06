Amy Schumer and husband welcome ‘royal baby’ boy

Hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their son, another royal announcement was made.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer posted on Instagram Monday, “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she captioned the snapshot, that showed the proud dad and husband leaning down to kiss Amy.

The 37-year-old first-time mom and husband Chris Fischer announced the pregnancy in October.

She has since publicly documented her rough journey to motherhood on social media.

Amy suffered from hyperemesis during her pregnancy, which has symptoms that include severe nausea and vomiting.

Monday’s Instagram post was a nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement Monday morning, about the birth of their son.

Congratulations to Amy and her husband on their new arrivial.

