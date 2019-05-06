× Akron man sentenced to life in prison for killing woman, burying her in backyard

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend and burying her in the backyard of her home.

David Callaghan, 53, learned his punishment Monday morning in a Summit County courtroom for the death of 54-year-old Martha Freitag.

Prosecutors say Callaghan beat Freitag to death then buried her body in the backyard of her Akron home in July.

One month later, Freitag’s daughter reported her missing after not hearing from her mom for more than a month.

In March, Callaghan pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and domestic violence.

“David Callaghan inflicted torture and an incredible amount of pain on the Freitag family. He deserves

to spend the rest of his life behind bars,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Callaghan must serve 18 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

