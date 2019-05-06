‘Above and beyond’: Texas firefighters finish pouring concrete for patient after he’s taken to the hospital

CARROLLTON, Tx. — Firefighters from the Carrollton Fire Department went above and beyond for a patient recently.

According to a Facebook post, the man had a medical emergency while pouring concrete around his house.

Rescue crews were quick to respond and transported him to the local hospital.

They then went back to his home and decided to finish pouring the concrete and even bought some more tools to help.

They said they didn’t want all the man’s hard work to go to waste.

Many residents in the community praised the firefighters on social media for their act of kindness.