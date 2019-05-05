UNCC student who died charging gunman will receive military honors



LAKE JUNALUSKA, North Carolina – The University of North Carolina at Charlotte student who died after tackling the gunman in last week’s campus shooting will be remembered at a memorial service with military honors on Sunday, according to the Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



Authorities have said Riley Howell, a 21-year-old ROTC cadet at UNCC, charged the shooter after he opened fire with a pistol in a classroom last Tuesday, saving the lives of others.

Howell was killed, along with 19-year-old Reed Parlier of Midland, North Carolina. Four other students were injured.

Howell’s Celebration of Life service will take place at 5 p.m. in the Stuart Auditorium at Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, outside of Howell’s hometown of Waynesville.

Howell’s body was brought home to Waynesville earlier in the week with a police escort, CNN affiliate WBTV reported.

According to his obituary, Howell “was an adventurous guy who loved the outdoors, whether that was kayaking through inlets on the ocean, canoeing down cold mountain rivers, or screaming with excitement as he tried to do a front flip off the rope swing at Fontana Lake.”

“Riley died the way he lived, putting others first,” his obituary read. “Our hope is that his example resonates with everyone. We hope others will, if ever the need arises, answer the call to be selfless and do the right thing without hesitation.”