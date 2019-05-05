‘They were so excited’: Local non-profit takes critically ill children and families to the Indians game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Four-year-old Kelsey Meeker, who is battling leukemia, went to her very first Indians game on Sunday.

"Nobody slept last night. They were all excited to get up this morning," said her mom Callie Meeker.

Her family plus 500 others were all invited out to the ballpark by the non profit "A Kid Again."

Their mission is to give critically ill children and their families a day of relaxation.

"The healthy sibling also spends a lot of time in the hospital too, so when we come out on our adventures whether it's Cedar Point or a tribe game, everybody's treated like a kid again. Everybody is treated special and everybody's going to have fun," said A Kid Again Director Christine Bucknell.

"A Kid Again" covers the costs for all adventures and goes on trips throughout the year.

