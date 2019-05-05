Sunshine for now, rain rolling in tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Hooray for the sunshine! Enjoy this Sunday afternoon and Monday! Monday will be nice too and warmer yet!

Sunday evening will be chilly as most areas will quickly be into the low 50s once the sunsets. North wind Sunday night will let everyone fall into the mid 40s for overnight temps.

Here’s your Monday: Warmer with sunshine, everyone has a shot at the low 70’s!

Before you celebrate the sunny sky, there is more rain coming this week, starting possible as early as late afternoon Monday with showers and just like we’ve gotten used too, this system comes and goes with rain showers and rumble of thunder through Friday morning.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

