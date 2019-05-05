Stark County officials searching for missing senior citizens

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of senior citizens who went missing from Canton.

Officials say 93-year-old John Hayward Lanham and 87-year-old Anna Mae Schneeberger left their Second Street SE residence Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and never returned.

Authorities say Lanham is 5’9″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.  He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, orange and gray flannel shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a dark blue baseball hat with a red brim and a silver watch.

He reportedly has a heart condition and does not have his medication on him.

Schneeberger is 4’10” and 140 pounds.  She is Caucasian, has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark blue pants with white stripes and black shoes.

She suffers from Dementia and a heart condition.  She reportedly does not have her medication with her.

Authorities a picture of her is not available at this time.

Officials say they were travelling in a gray 2016 Jeep Patriot with Ohio license plate number FMX5666.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

