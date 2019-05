SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights police are looking for a man wanted in connection to several apartment burglaries in the city.

According to a post shared on the department’s Facebook page, a warrant has been issued for 39-year-old Cassius Goff.

He is described as 6’5″ and weighs 200 pounds.

Police say other law enforcement agencies in the area also want to speak with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Grispino at 216-491-2557.