Oreo-maker considers line of CBD snacks

Oreo-maker Mondelez is looking at adding CBD snacks to its product line.

Mondelez makes Chips Ahoy cookies, Nilla Wafers and Nutter Butter cookies, among others.

“Yes, we’re getting ready, but we obviously want to stay within what is legal and play it the right way,” CEO Dirk Van de Put told CNBC on Wednesday.

You won’t likely see CBD-infused Oreos.

According to Van de Put, the company’s traditional brands will likely stay family oriented.

The company will likely instead create new products.

Van de Put predicts the ingredient will hit the mainstream food market in the “not-so-far future.”