Legislators in New York are considering a bill that would ban the practice of declawing cats.

The practice is banned in several cities, but New York would be the first state to take up the law, if passed.

According to the Humane Society, declawing cats would be like cutting off each finger of a human at the last knuckle.

The measure passed a committee vote this week.

There are two other bills up for consideration that would prohibit landlords from requiring animals to be declawed.