Morning fog will burn off for sun and 60s; warm up coming this week

Posted 7:54 am, May 5, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Another foggy start, but before you think you’re going to hit the repeat button on the weather…think again!  Yes, we will wake up to the dark, gloomy, cold weather again, however we gradually dry and clear out.  Sunday starts a warming trend!

Sunday we’ll top in mid-upper 60’s, followed by several days in the 70’s. But before you celebrate, there is more rain coming this week, starting possible as early as Monday night with showers and just like we’ve gotten used too, this system comes and go with rain showers and storms through Friday morning.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.