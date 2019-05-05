Mom misses commencement to attend her son’s ceremony, gets surprise degree

MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan – Sharonda Wilson skipped her graduation from Ferris State University Saturday so she could watch her son graduate from Central Michigan University.

When CMU President Bob Davies found out, he contacted the president of Ferris State, and asked to present the degree on his behalf.

Her son, Stephan surprised her with a cap when her name was called.

“Please move your tassel from your right to your left,” Davies told Wilson to a round of thunderous applause.

“Dr. Davies really shocked me. I told a friend of mine that (my) mom was skipping her graduation to be with me, and she used her magic to help Dr. Davies orchestrate that moment,” he said in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

“When I heard (she) was getting her degree with me I was speechless. My mother is truly the strongest and most compassionate woman I know. That moment tops (any) other moment I have ever shared with my mother.”