Meth busts on the rise: Wickliffe police detail bust that went down in business parking lot

WICKLIFFE, Ohio – Wickliffe police say they are seeing a significant increase in methamphetamine related drug arrests.

According to police, a detective saw drugs exchanged in the parking lot of a business on April 30.

Detectives and a patrol officer detained the men. One had to be forcibly taken to the ground, according to police.

Police say both men had meth. One men also had $420 in cash.

One man was charged with possession. The other was charged with trafficking, possession, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Wickliffe police say they seized one ounce of meth.