× Mark your calendar: National Dog Mom’s Day is Saturday

CLEVELAND — Next weekend is all about the moms. We’re all familiar with Mother’s Day which falls on Sunday, May 12 this year, but there’s another holiday next weekend honoring another type of parent.

Saturday, May 11 is National Dog Mom Day, according to Dig, a personal dating app for people with dogs.

Dig founded the holiday last year to celebrate and thank dog moms for dedicating their love and support to their dogs each day.

Dig created the holiday by submitting a Change.org petition to NationalDayCalendar.com after dog moms had allegedly been asking for their own holiday “on social media and on dog blogs for years.”

“The creation of this separate day will emphasize the respect for all moms and their right to showcase the love of their kids – fur or not,” Dig said on their website.

They also assert the love and bond between a dog and its mom is a “special and visceral love that deserves its own day to be recognized and appreciated.”

Now, National Dog Mom Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in May.

Dig will be hosting special giveaways. Some major cities also host celebrations. Check out Dig’s website for more information on promotions and events.