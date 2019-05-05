Lakewood police searching for missing 76-year-old man

Posted 5:52 pm, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, May 5, 2019

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police are searching for a 76-year-old man who was last seen on April 30.

According to the department, Lawford Simpson is 5’5″ and weighs about 150 lbs. No clothing description was given.

Police have been told he may be in danger as he has made comments about harming himself. He also reportedly left home without his medication.

He has been known to frequent the Cleveland casinos and local golf courses.

His vehicle was recently found in the parking lot on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.