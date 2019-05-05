Lakewood police searching for missing 76-year-old man

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police are searching for a 76-year-old man who was last seen on April 30.

According to the department, Lawford Simpson is 5’5″ and weighs about 150 lbs. No clothing description was given.

Police have been told he may be in danger as he has made comments about harming himself. He also reportedly left home without his medication.

He has been known to frequent the Cleveland casinos and local golf courses.

His vehicle was recently found in the parking lot on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.