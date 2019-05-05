‘It was his final wish’: Luke Perry’s daughter reveals he was buried in eco-friendly mushroom suit

LOS ANGELES, Cali — Beloved actor Luke Perry has been laid to rest wearing an eco-friendly mushroom suit.
His daughter Sophie revealed the update in a post recently on Instagram.
She wrote that her dad had made the discovery while he was still alive and seemed excited by the idea.
She said it was one of his final wishes to be buried in a mushroom suit.
“They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you,” she said.
According to COEIO.com, who sells the suits, they are designed to cleanse the body and soil of toxins, delivers nutrients from the body to surrounding plant roots, and restart life around the body faster than normal.
View this post on Instagram
💋In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.