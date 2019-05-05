Florida parents lose custody of 3-year-old son after discontinuing cancer treatment

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Florida parents have lost custody of their 3-year-old son and could face neglect charges after deciding to discontinue his potentially life-saving cancer treatment.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Noah McAdams was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in early April. Doctors recommended chemotherapy for treatment.

Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball wanted to treat Noah with natural remedies, saying he struggled with chemotherapy.

The parents reportedly failed to show up for the scheduled chemo treatment on Monday, causing Florida authorities to issue an endangered child alert.

The family was tracked down in Kentucky and Noah was returned to Tampa. He is currently in the hospital.

The Tampa Bay Times reports McAdams and Bland-Ball decided to treat Noah’s cancer with CBD oil, fresh foods and alkaline water as an attempt to keep him out of the hospital.

Thursday Hillsborough Circuit Judge Lisa Campbell ruled that Noah will be in the custody of his maternal grandparents while she decides how his cancer will be treated.

The judge also must decide if Noah’s parents were within their rights to decline chemotherapy.

Another court hearing is scheduled and investigators are continuing to work on Noah’s case.